WINDHAM, N.H. (WHDH) - A 14-year-old girl was attacked by two dogs while she was on a jog in Windham, N.H.

Police said the dogs were able to break free from a van near 63 Blossom Rd. near Easy Street when they surrounded the girl on Wednesday afternoon around 2:39 p.m.

The victim had numerous dog bites and bleeding about the neck, chest, arms, and hands. She was transported to a local hospital.

When first responders arrived, the owner of the dogs had already restrained the dogs.

“I was just on my back deck here, I was just doing some work back there and then I started to hear some yelling,” neighbor Ian Hastings said. “I came out to look what was going on and they had the road blocked off and something serious must have happened.”

Windham police and other local officials are investigating the incident.

