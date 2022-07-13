Two brothers in Maine are being credited with saving several family members after their home caught fire over the weekend.

The teenagers in Waterboro told officials they woke up Sunday morning to see a fire coming from the kitchen and snapped into action.

15-year-old Ashley Dame was first to wake up and notice flames coming from the home’s kitchen sink. He said he ran to wake up his grandfather to get him out of the house before waking up his 14-year-old brother, Fredric.

Both were able to then rescue their grandmother with the help of another person who saw the flames and stopped to help.

“We heard her yelling, ‘Help!’ from inside, and my grandfather felt so bad because he couldn’t do anything,” Fredric said. “She was on the first floor in the living room on the other side. AJ threw (a) cinderblock through there and me and this Alex person, we grabbed my grandmother by the wrists and yanked her out.”

Every person made it out of the home except for a 9-year-old mastiff Rottweiler named “Minnie.”

The State Fire Marshall’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)