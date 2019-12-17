Teen brothers suffer life-threatening injuries in crash on icy Cape Cod road

BOURNE, MASS. (WHDH) - Two teenage brothers suffered life-threatening injuries Tuesday morning in a violent crash on an ice-covered road on Cape Cod, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a crash on the northbound side of MacArthur Boulevard in Bourne around 7:20 a.m. found a Toyota Tacoma wrapped around a tree, according to the Bourne Police Department.

The brothers, ages 14 and 17, were on their way to Upper Cape Technical Vocational School when their truck slid off the road and crashed, police said. The 17-year-old was said to be behind the wheel.

The school’s superintendent, Robert Dutch, told 7’s Jonathan Hall that the victims are a freshman and senior. Their names have not been released.

“They hit a patch of ice, spun out, and hit a tree,” Dutch said, “They were wearing their seatbelts. Obviously, they had some significant injuries.”

Bourne firefighters used a mechanical device to free the students from the wreckage.

“The two patients were trapped in the vehicle and our engine crews extricated them with the hydraulic tools,” Bourne Deputy Fire Chief Ryan Hadens aid.

The students were taken to Hasbro Children’s Hospital in Rhode Island with life-threatening injuries. They have since undergone surgery but remain in the intensive care unit. They are said to be in stable condition.

The start of school was not delayed in the town because the superintendent’s policy is to not discipline students who are late on stormy days.

MassDOT says crews were treating roads in the area but driving conditions were still slick.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

At last report: the brothers are in critical but stable condition at Hasbro Children’s Hospital in Providence. They are out of surgery. Police are not saying whether speed was a factor in the crash at this point. They say @MassDOT crews were treating rt 28 but it was slippery. — Jonathan Hall (@JHall7news) December 17, 2019

Hopes are high that two Falmouth brothers, ages 14 and 17, will pull through after a crash on icy route 28 north in Bourne. It appears they were headed to school @UpperCapeTech 📸: @BournePD pic.twitter.com/zlAT4kjv8h — Jonathan Hall (@JHall7news) December 17, 2019

