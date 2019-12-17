Teen brothers suffer life-threatening injuries in crash on icy Cape Cod road

BOURNE, MASS. (WHDH) - Two teenage brothers suffered life-threatening injuries Tuesday morning in a violent crash on an ice-covered road on Cape Cod, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a crash on the northbound side of MacArthur Boulevard in Bourne around 7:20 a.m. found a Toyota Tacoma wrapped around a tree, according to the Bourne Police Department.

The brothers, ages 14 and 17, were on their way to Upper Cape Technical Vocational School when their truck slid off the road and crashed, police said.

A Bourne school official told 7’s Jonathan Hall that the victims are a freshman and senior. Their names have not been released.

Bourne firefighters used a mechanical device to free the students from the wreckage.

The students were taken to Hasbro Children’s Hospital in Rhode Island with life-threatening injuries.

The start of school was not delayed in the town because the superintendant’s policy is to not discipline students who are late on stormy days.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

