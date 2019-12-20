Teen brothers who suffered life-threatening injuries in crash on icy Cape Cod road are ‘awake, making progress,’ school says

BOURNE, MASS. (WHDH) - Two teenage brothers who suffered life-threatening injuries Tuesday morning in a violent crash on an ice-covered road on Cape Cod are “awake” and “making progress” as they continue to recover in the hospital, school officials said Friday.

“Great news on Colin and Evan. Colin is awake, alert and able to accurately answer questions. He ate and drank on his own this morning and walked to Evan’s room with some assistance,” a post on the Upper Cape Cod Regional Technical School read. “Evan is also awake and continues to make progress. Thanks to everyone for your continued well wishes and support.”

Officers responding to a report of a crash on the northbound side of MacArthur Boulevard in Bourne around 7:20 a.m. found a Toyota Tacoma wrapped around a tree, according to the Bourne Police Department.

The brothers, ages 14 and 17, were on their way to Upper Cape Technical Vocational School when their truck slid off the road and crashed, police said. The 17-year-old was said to be behind the wheel.

The school’s superintendent, Robert Dutch, told 7NEWS that the victims are a freshman and senior.

“They hit a patch of ice, spun out, and hit a tree,” Dutch said, “They were wearing their seatbelts. Obviously, they had some significant injuries.”

Bourne firefighters used a mechanical device to free the students from the wreckage.

“The two patients were trapped in the vehicle and our engine crews extricated them with the hydraulic tools,” Bourne Deputy Fire Chief Ryan Hadens aid.

The students were taken to Hasbro Children’s Hospital in Rhode Island with life-threatening injuries. They have since undergone surgery and are said to be in stable condition.

The start of school was not delayed in the town because the superintendent’s policy is to not discipline students who are late on stormy days.

MassDOT says crews were treating roads in the area but driving conditions were still slick.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

