AUSTIN, Texas (WHDH) — An eighth-grade student in Austin, Texas is helping match people with the perfect shelter dog to adopt.

Aiden Horwitz built a website that gives people 13 questions to answer before finding a dog that fits their lifestyle.

“Pretty much over half the dogs that are in shelters are because people get the wrong kind of dog for their family,” the 13-year-old said.

Questions that are asked include, what size home do you have and how long will your dog be home alone each day?

The survey then links the person to a pup from Austin Pets Alive.

Horwitz designed this website as part of an elective at Austin Jewish Academy called Passion Project.

“My very big goal is that there’s no need for animal shelters,” she said.

Five dogs have been adopted off the website so far.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)