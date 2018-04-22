Teen calf roper helps police in TX capture runaway miniature pony

HALTHOM CITY, TX (WHDH) — Police in Halthom City, TX said they enlisted the help of a teenage competitive calf roper to catch a runaway pony in town.

Halthom City Police said civilian Colby Claude had to hang out of the window of a police vehicle with a lasso to help catch the miniature pony.

In a Facebook post, the police department wrote in part, “So if you hear stories today of a young man hanging out of a police Tahoe chasing a miniature horse and throwing a lasso like something out of bizarre movie last night ….. It absolutely happened in Haltom City,” wrote the police department.

The pony was safely returned to it’s owner shortly after the incident.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)