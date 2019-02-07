Teen carjacking suspects arrested in Norton after 100 mph chase, rollover crash

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Two teenage carjacking suspects were arrested Wednesday after leading police on a nearly 20-mile chase that ended in a rollover crash in Norton, officials said.

Troopers responding to a reported carjacking on North Main Street in Brockton about 11:45 a.m. located a stolen 2008 Lexus on Route 24, according to state police. The 82-year-old victim, who was walking to his car with his wife, said he was punched in the face and his vehicle was stolen by two juveniles.

Troopers pursued the Lexus, which was said to be driving at speeds up to 100 mph, southbound on Route 24 to Route 495, where the suspects took Exit 9 onto Bay Street in Taunton and continued into Norton. They then lost control and rolled over near Cranberry Lane, according to police.

Both juvenile suspects, whose names have not been released, were captured after a brief foot chase. They were taken to an area hospital for the treatment of minor injuries.

“I think it’s sad because that could have been my grandparents. It’s just sad. I do not have words for it,” said concerned resident Martini Asmath.

Another resident, Eli Diniz, said: “That’s awful, especially if you are a little kid hitting someone older than you. That is inappropriate.”

Criminal charges are expected to be filed against both suspects, a 16-year-old and 17-year-old.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was not seriously injured.

An investigation is ongoing.

