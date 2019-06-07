MONROE COUNTY, Fla. (WHDH) — A teenage driver allegedly attempting to evade a traffic stop reached speeds of up to 103 mph in the Florida Keys last month.

Recently released dashcam video showed a 17-year-old driving away from the deputy who tried to pull him over for speeding, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver did not slow down for almost nine miles before eventually pulling over.

A body camera captured the deputy asking a passenger in the car, “Any reason why your boy would be going 103? Any reason why he would accelerate when I turn on my lights?”

The teen driver, his brother and two friends told deputies they were from Bay Harbor Islands and were in the Florida Keys for a fishing trip.

A deputy then called the driver’s father and told him, “Your son was going 82 mph in a 45 mph zone. As soon as I turned on my lights, he accelerated to 103 mph and led deputies on a pursuit until he finally decided he was going to stop.”

The teen was taken to Monroe County Jail, where he was booked for fleeing and eluding.

He was released to his father later that night.

