MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A teenager is facing charges after an overnight stabbing in Manchester left an 18-year-old victim in serious condition, according to officials.

The Manchester Police Department said a 16-year-old male was charged after officers were first called to the area of 300 Elm Street Thursday night for a report of a person stabbed.

Responding around 9:20 p.m., arriving officers found an 18-year-old male suffering from life-threatening injuries in an adjacent parking lot.

Authorities learned the stabbing happened after the occupants of two vehicles got into an argument on I-293 North and later exited the highway before arriving at the lot.

According to police, the argument then turned physical, leading to the victim being stabbed.

Officers later identified a 16-year-old male and charged the teenager with First Degree Assault, according to the police department.

As of Friday morning, Manchester PD said the 18 year old who was injured was in serious, but stable condition as he continues to recover.

No other details were released.

Authorities ask that anyone who may have information on the incident contact the Manchester Police Department at 603-668-8711, or anonymously via the Manchester Crimeline at 603-624-4040.

