Teen charged in crash that killed 4 Stoughton students released from custody

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Stoughton teenager accused of being stoned behind the wheel during a tragic crash in East Bridgewater that claimed the lives of four of his friends was released on personal recognizance after he pled not guilty to a slew of charges Monday.

Naiquan D. Hamilton, 18, who was 17 at the time of the crash, was arraigned in Brockton Juvenile Court on four counts each of manslaughter by motor vehicle, motor vehicle homicide by operating under the influence, and motor vehicle homicide by reckless operation, Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz announced.

Officers responding to a reported crash on West Street about 4 p.m. on May 19 found a crumpled vehicle against a tree on the side of the road, police said.

Hamilton, who was indicted in August, had been driving at speeds of up to 100 mph before crashing and going airborne, witnesses told grand jurors.

First responders found marijuana in the car and cannabis edibles at the scene of the crash, prosecutors said.

Christopher Desir, 17, of Brockton, Eryck Sablah, 17, of Stoughton, and Nicholas Joyce, 16, of Stoughton, were all pronounced dead at the scene. David Bell, 17, of Stoughton, was taken to Brockton Hospital, where he later died.

Hamilton was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital before being taken to Boston Medical Center.

An investigation later revealed that Hamilton was driving recklessly and was under the influence of marijuana at the time of the crash, according to Cruz’s Office.

Prosecutors decided not to request cash bail because Hamilton has no record and only one previous driving infraction.

Under terms of release, a judge ordered Hamilton to abstain from drug an alcohol use, submit to testing, refrain from driving and have no contact with the families of the victims.

The victims were all members of the Stoughton High School football team. They were heading to the mall for lunch when the crash happened.

Hamilton is due back in court on Oct. 29.

