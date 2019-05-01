STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia teenager is accused of using a pellet gun to shoot and wound children on an Atlanta-area elementary school playground.

Atlanta police tell the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that an arrest warrant has been issued for the teen on charges of aggravated assault. Authorities didn’t immediately release the teen’s identity.

The teen is accused of shooting at least nine students on Thursday at Wynbrooke Elementary in Stone Mountain. The children were treated at hospitals for wounds that were not life threatening. The DeKalb County School District said that the shots appeared to come from off school grounds.

WXIA-TV reports school district police have said investigators searched the teen’s home and found the pellet gun believed to have been used in the shooting. Authorities haven’t said what motivated the attack.

