Teen charged in random beauty spa stabbing ruled competent

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut teenager charged with stabbing a woman at random in the parking lot of a beauty spa was ruled competent to stand trial during a court appearance Tuesday.

Ellis Tibere, 18, of Guilford, faces charges including attempted murder in connection with the attack Jan. 6 in Westport.

A panel including a psychiatrist, a clinical psychologist and a licensed clinical social worker found that Tibere does not show signs of psychiatric illness or cognitive deficits.

The panel concluded that “Tibere is able to understand the proceedings against him and is able to assist in his own defense.”

Tibere’s attorney, John Gulash, said outside court he did not want to address the specifics of the case.

The 33-year-old victim, a Greenwich resident, was sitting in her car prior to an appointment when someone with a knife and wearing a mask opened the door, police said. Tibere told police he waited for more than three hours in the parking lot before putting on a black mask and attacking the woman, according to an arrest affidavit.

Tibere had fled the scene by the time officers arrived, but was arrested a short distance away.

Tibere is being held on $1 million bond.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)