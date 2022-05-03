METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - A current student who allegedly stabbed a former student during a fight at Methuen High School will face a judge Tuesday.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, is slated to be arraigned in the juvenile division of Lawrence District Court on charges including armed assault with intent to murder, carrying a dangerous weapon on school grounds, two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and assault with a dangerous weapon, according to the Methuen Police Department.

Officers responding to reports of a stabbing at the high school around 11:40 a.m. Monday found a 15-year-old who had been stabbed twice in the torso and a 16-year-old who had been detained by a teacher and a student, police said.

The 15-year-old was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is said to be in stable condition.

Police say an investigation determined that the 15-year-old, who is a former Methuen High School student, illegally entered the building to confront the 16-year-old, a current student at the school. The two fought before the student allegedly stabbed the former student, and then chased a third student while wielding a knife.

Police said they believed the two students knew each other and that the former student was let into the building by two other students who opened a locked door. Police also noted the former student will likely face charges for illegally entering the building.

There will be an increased police presence at the school throughout the remainder of the week out of an abundance of caution.

The incident remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)