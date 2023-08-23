LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Two teenagers are facing charges in connection with a fatal stabbing that left another teen dead in Lynn.

The Essex County District Attorney’s Office said one of the teenagers arrested will be arraigned as an adult and faces a murder charge after the stabbing happened at the Alpha Convenience Store on Freeman Square on Tuesday night.

According to authorities, the stabbing occurred around 6 p.m. and was reported to a nearby fire station, leading to the victim being transported to Salem Hospital where they died from their injuries.

In a news release, the DA’s office said a second teen who was arrested is facing a charge of possessing a dangerous weapon.

“The incident remains under investigation by the Essex County District Attorney’s Office State Police Detective Unit and detectives from the Lynn Police Department,” the release stated, noting that the victim’s identity was being withheld until family and friends were notified.

