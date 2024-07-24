CARLISLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A 17-year-old driver has been cited in connection with a crash that seriously injured a six-year-old boy earlier this month, the Middlesex District Attorney’s office announced.

The crash happened on July 15 near 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of North Road and Rutland Street.

Citing a preliminary investigation, the DA’s office said the 17-year-old driver appeared to be traveling on North Street when they failed to stop at a stop sign and hit another car that was crossing through the intersection along Rutland Street.

Carlisle police at the time said the six-year-old was in the second car with his mother when they were hit. The child suffered serious injuries and remained hospitalized in Boston as of Wednesday, according to the DA’s office.

In addition to the six-year-old, the DA’s office said his mother and the 17-year-old driver of the car that hit them were also taken to area hospitals.

The Middlesex DA’s office said the 17-year-old was cited with negligent operation and failure to stop at a stop sign. He is expected to appear in court next month.

Carlisle police on July 15 asked members of the public “to keep all injured in their thoughts and prayers, including that little boy.”

The DA’s office this week said the crash remained under investigation.

