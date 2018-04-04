Teen crashes into Connecticut DMV during driving test

WATERBURY, CT (AP) - A student driver’s bid for their driver’s license came to a crashing halt Tuesday when the teen slammed through the wall of the DMV in Waterbury, Connecticut.

The terrifying incident, captured on surveillance video, shows the student driver accidentally hitting the gas instead of the brake, sending the car crashing into the office.

“All of a sudden, I heard this loud bang and glass came flying out of the side of the window there,” a witness told 7News. “You could feel the whole building shake, people came running, we didn’t know what happened, we thought it was a bomb or something at first.”

Officials said one person who suffered minor injuries from the shattered glass was taken to the hospital to be treated.

The driver and instructor were both uninjured.

