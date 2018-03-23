BUFFALO, MN (WHDH) — A teen in Minnesota crashed her car while taking a road test to get her driver’s license.

Police said the 17-year-old girl accidentally put the car into drive instead of reverse. When she hit the gas pedal, the car moved over the curb and ended up inside the licensing exam building.

Officials transported the license examiner to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said no charges are pending.

