BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews battled a multi-alarm, wind-whipped blaze that broke out in a house in Brockton on Thursday.

Fire crews responding to a reported structure fire on Otis Street with people trapped inside learned that a 13-year-old boy who was home sick from school alerted other people to the flames.

Adrian Lloret told 7NEWS he sprang into action when he noticed smoke.

Dozens of firefighters worked through high winds and bitter temps to extinguish the blaze. There were no reported injuries and seven people were displaced.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

