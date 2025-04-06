MIDDLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a single-vehicle crash in Middleboro early Sunday morning that left an 18-year-old dead and another person hospitalized with serious injuries, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported crash on Marion Road around 2:30 a.m. found a vehicle that had slammed into a tree, according to a joint statement issued by Police Chief Robert Ferreira and Fire Chief Owen Thompson.

The driver was trapped in the vehicle and the passenger had been pulled out by bystanders.

The driver of the vehicle, an 18-year-old from East Bridgewater, was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name has not been released.

The passenger was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by Middleborough Police and State Police Detectives assigned to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office.

