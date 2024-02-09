SWAMPSCOTT, MASS. (WHDH) - The Swampscott Police Department is marking Black History Month in a new way – a patch designed by a town high schooler.

“This month is for people to reflect and to learn of the hardships that were endured, and for those that continue to this day,” the department posted to their Facebook page. “Having this in mind the Swampscott Police Department wanted to take on a project to recognize and pay respect to the month and to the community as a whole. Having this in mind a patch to show the support for this month seemed to be a proper channel.”

Swampscott High School student A.J. Donald, a member of the town’s Metco program, stepped up to design the patch, which is emblazoned with the Juneteenth colors of red, yellow, and green, a portrait of Martin Luther King Jr., and the date of the first Juneteenth, June 19, 1865.

“A.J. is an extremely talented artist, and the rendition that was done speaks volumes,” the department said on Facebook. “By connecting that date with the words black history month, AJ gave us an image that we’ll be able to use to celebrate and support our people during this month of heritage, as well as on the actual day of liberation. We are proud to show this patch off, and are even prouder of AJ for designing this patch for our department.”

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)