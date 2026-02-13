MILFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A Massachusetts teen will be a special guest at the State of the Union address later this month.

Congressman Seth Moulton invited Marcelo Gomes da Silva to President Trump’s upcoming address.

Gomes da Silva was detained by ICE last year on his way to high school volleyball practice.

Agents said they were initially looking for his father. He was held at an ICE detention center in Burlington for nearly a week.

