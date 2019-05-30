GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (WHDH) — A Colorado teen’s love for a dance video game inspired him to create a tool that could transform spinal surgery.

Krithik Ramesh was trying to conquer a particular song in Just Dance when he started thinking about its motion tracking technology and whether is could help when it comes to surgery.

The 16-year-old boy used that motion tracking to develop a potentially safer and more accurate system for surgeons to help them navigate the human spine.

“It can predict the spine biomechanics for a given patient and then optimize the surgical approach and then guide the surgeon using an augmented reality headset,” Ramesh said.

His idea would need to be tested on actual patients before being implemented in real surgeries.

Ramesh’s idea beat out more than 1,500 competitors from around the world at the Intel International Science and Engineering Fair.

He won $75,000 that he says will go towards his education.

