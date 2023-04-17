MIDDLETON, MASS. (WHDH) - A 15-year-old girl who was hit by a car in a driveway in Middleton last week has died, officials announced on Monday.

The incident happened last Monday off Meadowlark Farm Lane around 2:20 p.m., according to police. The girl was flown to Massachusetts General Hospital, where officials said she succumbed to her injuries on Sunday.

In their update this week, Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker and Middletown Police Chief William Sampson said the driver of the car that hit the girl stayed at the scene and has cooperated with authorities.

Citing an initial investigation, officials said the incident appeared to be a tragic accident.

SKY7-HD flying over the scene last week captured images of a car believed to be involved. A device that appeared to be a jack could be seen underneath the car before the vehicle was towed away.

Police said officers responding to the scene rushed to help the victim. Of them, officials said one officer suffered a leg injury and was taken to the hospital before being released on the same day.

The incident remained under investigation as of Monday of this week.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)