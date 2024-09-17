DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A 17-year-old girl died Monday night after her car crashed into a tree in Duxbury over the weekend, police announced.

The crash happened near 12:20 a.m. Saturday on Harrison Street.

In a statement, Duxbury police said the teen was trapped in the car and had to be extricated using a hydraulic rescue tool. The driver was unresponsive when she was rescued.

Police said emergency crews brought the teen to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston via helicopter.

The state Office of the Chief Medical Examiner told police the teen had died on Monday night.

Duxbury police said the crash remained under investigation as of Tuesday morning.

“Our deepest condolences go out to the friends and family of the victim,” police said.

