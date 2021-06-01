HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A 17-year-old girl was taken to a hospital with minor injuries Tuesday after a rollover crash in Hingham.

Emergency crews responding to a reported single-car crash on Lazell Street found the an SUV that had overturned after striking a utility pole, according to Hingham police.

The girl was wearing her seatbelt and able to free herself.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

