PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A 17-year-old boy died and four other people were injured when a car struck a parked car carrier in Providence early Monday morning, police said.

The car was traveling at a “high rate of speed” on Niantic Avenue at about 12:30 a.m. when it crossed the double yellow lines at a curve and struck the stationary truck, police said. It was raining and the road was wet at the time, police said.

The teenage driver died at the scene.

Four passengers ranging in age from 17 to 23 were hurt and taken to area hospitals. Police said they have been stabilized.

One of the passengers told police they were on their way home from work.

The car transporter was unoccupied.

No names were made public.

The cause remains under investigation.

