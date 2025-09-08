FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A 17-year-old driver lost control of his car, and crashed into another car parked in the driveway of a home in Framingham Monday, according to officials.

Officials say the student left Framingham High School for lunch before he went flying into a Jacquilina Shanklin’s front yard.

Shanklin says the teen jumped an eight inch curb, and slid across her lawn leaving tire marks, before coming to a stop.

“You could tell the car was losing control. You could hear the gassing of the car and then the boom, and the boom was of course my car, my property,” Shanklin said.

Shanklin says it was remarkable no one was hurt since she and her husband were tending to their lawn moments before the crash.

Home security video shows two neighbors walk over to the scene following the chaos. They say this type of driving is common in their neighborhood.

“They do this all the time though, the kids are speeding by,” Paul Wilkens, who lives in the home next door, said.

“They gas the car, put on the emergency brake. It’s called drifting. And then they gas the car again and take off. It’s something you’d see in a motion picture movie,” Shanklin explained. “This is a serious warning to high school students. This is not a game, this is not a joke, this is out of control. Someone is going to end up dead.”

School officials say the student driver was treated on the scene and is expected to be okay.

Framingham police say the crash is under investigation.

