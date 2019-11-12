FILE - In this Feb. 16, 2018 file photo Jesse Osborne waits for a ruling at the Anderson County Courthouse. Osborne, a teen charged with shooting at a group of South Carolina elementary school students outside for recess, killing one of them, is set to appear in court. Prosecutors would not say why Osborne will appear Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018 at the Anderson County courthouse. (Ken Ruinard/The Independent-Mail via AP, Pool)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Prosecutors plan to tell a judge why they think a teen who fired on a South Carolina school playground and killed a first-grader should spend his life in prison.

A hearing begins Tuesday at the Anderson County Courthouse to determine 17-year-old Jesse Osborne’s sentence . He faces 30 years to life without parole.

Osborne pleaded guilty to murder last November for killing his father in their home, then driving to Townville Elementary School and shooting at students outside in September 2016.

Osborne had turned 14 just 20 days before the killings. A judge ruled he should be tried as an adult.

A U.S. Supreme Court ruling requires this hearing, where a judge will consider Osborne’s age and maturity, the circumstances of the crime, his home environment and the possibility of rehabilitation.

