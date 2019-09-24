Teen facing assault with intent to murder charge following stabbing in Roxbury

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Roxbury teenager is facing an assault with intent to murder charge after he allegedly stabbed a man near two schools in Boston early Tuesday morning.

Officers responding to the area of 55 Malcolm X Blvd. in Roxbury just before 1:30 a.m. found an adult male suffering from apparent stab wounds, Boston police said.

He was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after reportedly telling officers that the suspected stabber is known to him.

Officers found a 17-year-old male matching the description of the suspect in the area of Ruggles Street, according to police.

He allegedly had blood on his shirt.

The suspect was taken into custody and is expected to be arraigned in Roxbury District Court on charges of delinquent to wit: assault with intent to murder, and assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon.

