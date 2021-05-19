BOSTON (WHDH) - A 17-year-old is facing a slew of charges, including assault with intent to murder, following a shooting in Roxbury on Tuesday night.

Officers responding to a reported shooting on Annunciation Road around 8:40 p.m. found a man suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to Boston police.

Boston EMS transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment.

Officers reportedly 10 shell casings on Annunciation Road, along with ballistic evidence on Ruggles Street.

They obtained surveillance video from Northeastern University Police and saw a 17-year-old Mattapan male entering the area and then quickly flee back onto Tavern Road toward the university’s campus, police said.

The suspect was taken into custody on Columbus Avenue.

Officers saw him clutching his waistband before recovering a Smith and Wesson SD40VE firearm with an empty 10 round magazine, police added.

The suspect is facing charges of assault with intent to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm, dangerous weapon unlawfully carried, unlawful possession of ammunition, firearm discharged within 500 feet of a dwelling, and resisting arrest.

He is expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court.

