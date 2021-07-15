BOSTON (WHDH) - A 17-year-old is facing firearm charges after police say he opened fire in broad daylight on a building in Boston last month, striking a television set in a home that was occupied by a mother and her two children, police announced Thursday.

The suspect, whose name has not been released because of his age, is slated to be arraigned in Suffolk County Juvenile Court on charges including unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, carrying a loaded firearm, assault by means of a dangerous weapon, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, and vandalization of property, according to the Boston Police Department.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired in the area Monsignor Reynolds Way in the South End on June 12 were directed to a building in the complex, where they spoke with a man who said he had fled to safety with his two pet ducks after hearing a number of gunshots ring out, police added.

An investigation later revealed ballistic damage to a woman’s apartment window, as well as her television. Her two children were home at the time of the shooting but there were no reported injuries.

The suspect was taken into custody early Thursday morning after a Boston police SWAT team executed an arrest warrant.

