Teen facing drugged driving charge in Natick hit-and-run that seriously injured 2 pedestrians

NATICK, MASS. (WHDH) - A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on drugged driving charges in connection with a hit-and-run crash in Natick that left two pedestrians with serious injuries last month, officials announced Tuesday.

The juvenile suspect, whose name has not been released, is slated to be arraigned on Sept. 10 on charges including leaving the scene of personal injury, leaving the scene of property damage, two counts of operating under the influence of drugs causing serious bodily injury, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, and failure to stop, according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office.

Officers responding to a report of a crash in the area of Washington Street around 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 18 spoke with witnesses who said a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck had jumped the curb and pushed a man and woman into a fence, Natick police said. The driver then allegedly fled the scene.

The suspect vehicle was tracked to a home in Holliston and an investigation revealed that the driver was under the influence of marijuana at the time of the crash, according to police. Two other juveniles were said to be riding in the truck.

The pedestrians, a 51-year-old woman and a 39-year-old man, were flown to trauma centers with life-threatening injuries.

The woman remains hospitalized but the man has since been released.

An investigation remains ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)