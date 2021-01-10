Teen facing firearm charges after arrest at Assumption University

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A 17-year-old is facing firearm charges after they were arrested at Assumption College on Sunday, police said.

Officers conducting an investigation just before 3 a.m. tried to stop a vehicle they spotted in the parking lot of St. Mary’s Church on Salisbury Street, officials said.

As the approached the vehicle, police say the driver, a juvenile, took off running.

The juvenile was located a short time later hiding under brush at Assumption College, according to police.

A loaded and unsecured gun was later located inside of the juvenile’s vehicle, according to officials.

The suspect is being charged with possession of a large capacity firearm, improperly storing a large capacity firearm, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, and carrying a firearm without a license, police said. Other charges include, possession of ammunition without an FID card, disorderly conduct, and disturbing the peace.

The driver’s passenger, Nathan Russell, 19, of Worcester, is also being charged with trespassing, possession of a large capacity firearm, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, carrying a firearm without a license, and possession of ammunition without an FID card, officials said.

