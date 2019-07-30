Teen facing intent to murder charge after man beaten with baseball bat at Chelsea park

CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) – A 17-year-old Chelsea male has been charged in connection to the daylight attack of a 20-year-old man who was beaten with a baseball bat at a park in Chelsea on Monday, authorities said.

The suspect, whose name has not been released due to his age, is scheduled to appear in Boston Juvenile Court Tuesday on charges of delinquency, specifically armed assault with intent to murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon following his arrest late Monday night, the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office announced.

Troopers responding to Mary O’Malley State Park near Admirals Hill around 11:30 a.m. found the victim near a tennis court suffering from life-threatening injuries, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The victim, an off-duty security guard for Alliance Security, was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital with a blunt trauma injury to his head. He remains in critical condition, Chelsea Police Chief Brian Kyes said.

The suspect reportedly tossed the bat in Island End River before fleeing down Commandants Way toward Spruce Street. It was later recovered by a state police dive team.

State police say the suspect was with a woman, who has since been located and is not believed to have been involved.

They added that the attack does not appear to be random.

An investigation is ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)