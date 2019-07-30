Teen facing intent to murder charge after man beaten with baseball bat at Chelsea park

CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - A 17-year-old Chelsea male has been arrested in connection to the daylight attack of a 20-year-old man who was beaten with a baseball bat at a park in Chelsea on Monday, authorities said.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, is scheduled to appear in Chelsea District Court Tuesday on the charges of aggravated assault and battery with a dangerous weapon with serious bodily injury and armed assault with intent to murder following his arrest late Monday night, Chelsea Police Chief Brian Kyes announced.

Troopers responding to Mary O’Malley State Park near Admirals Hill around 11:30 a.m. found the victim near a tennis court suffering from life-threatening injuries, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The victim, an off-duty security guard for Alliance Security, was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital with a blunt trauma injury to his head, according to Kyes.

“This afternoon we were notified by law enforcement officials that an off-duty employee of ours was a victim of a senseless crime,” said Alliance Operations Manager Martin K. Michaelman, Sr. “Our supports, thoughts, and prayers are with him and his family.”

The suspect reportedly tossed the bat in Island End River before fleeing down Commandants Way toward Spruce Street. It was later recovered by a state police dive team.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)