LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A teenage boy is facing multiple charges after allegedly attacking a USPS letter carrier with a machete, according to Lowell police.

Deputy Superintendent Mark LeBlanc said the incident happened around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday in the area of Porter Street, where police found a postal worker who had suffered injuries to his “right hand and wrist area.”

Speaking with officers, the adult male victim said he was assaulted after he found the alleged suspect in his mail truck while returning from a delivery.

Before being assaulted, the carrier alleged the suspect pointed an airsoft rifle at the him. The carrier alleged that when he attempted to defend himself, the suspect allegedly took a machete from his waistband and slashed at the carrier before fleeing.

LeBlanc said the victim was taken to a hospital for treatment as officers canvassed the area.

According to the deputy superintendent, police located the juvenile a short distance away and took him into custody after a foot pursuit.

The suspect is now facing charges of:

Delinquency, to wit

Assault & Battery by Dangerous Weapon t/w Machete

Assault by Dangerous Weapon t/w Airsoft Rifle

B&E Motor Vehicle

Simple Assault (2x counts)

Resisting Arrest

Disorderly Conduct

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service also became involved in the investigation, according to LeBlanc.

U.S. Postal Inspection Service Acting Inspector in Charge Darnell Edwards said in a statement that “the safety and wellbeing of postal service employees is a top priority for the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.” Edwards further thanked Lowell police for their quick action this week.

“While we are grateful that the letter carrier in this case was not seriously hurt, there is no place for violence directed at these public servants and we will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to identify and bring anyone who would attack these men and women to justice,” Edwards continued.

Neighbors reacted to news of an arrest in this case, with one telling 7NEWS the mail carrier who was hurt is “the type of guy who probably gets a lot of tips at Christmastime.”

“He’s a great guy,” Jeffrey Lavin said.

Neighbor Heather Caron said she saw first responders treating the postal worker’s injuries.

“I was like ‘Someone attacked him,’” Caron said. “I knew right then.”

“Senseless violence — there’s no place for it,” Lavin said. “I wish more people could just get along.”

This latest incident is part of a troubling trend. Since December, several postal workers have been targeted in attacks in Melrose, Peabody, Randolph, and now Lowell.

