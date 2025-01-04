BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A 18-year-old is facing a murder charge in connection with a deadly stabbing in Brockton early Saturday morning.

Officers responding to a reported stabbing in the area of 17 Foster St. around 2 a.m. found 19-year-old Kyre Ambrose suffering from multiple stab wounds, according to the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office.

He was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

After reviewing surveillance video, police arrested 18-year-old Jayden Fernandez. He was taken to Newton Wellesley Hospital to be treated for a hand injury, where he was taken into custody.

He is slated to be arraigned Monday in Brockton District Court on a murder charge.

