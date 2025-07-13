WEST BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - An 18-year-old Milford man is facing criminal charges in connection with a fiery early morning crash on Sunday, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported crash in the area of 724 West Center St. found a vehicle that had struck a building and caught on fire, according to West Bridgewater Police Chief Timothy Nixon.

The three male occupants of the vehicle were taken to a nearby hospital with what were considered non-life-threatening injuries. The driver, whose name has not been released, will be summonsed to court to face charges including operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of liquor and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.

