Teen facing weapons charges after gun recovered in Roxbury

BOSTON (WHDH) - A 17-year-old is facing weapons charges after police say he was caught with a loaded gun in Roxbury on Wednesday, officials said.

Members of the Boston Police Department’s Youth Violence Strike Force were patrolling the area of Akron Street about 9 p.m. when they spotted a group of males trespassing, according to Boston police. When they approached, all but one immediately began running away.

The male who remained on scene, whose name was not released, was arrested after a loaded SCCY CPX-9mm semi-automatic gun was found nearby.

He is expected to be arraigned on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and trespassing.

