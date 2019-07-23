Teen facing weapons charges held on bail after loaded gun recovered in Lynn

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A 17-year-old is facing weapons charges after police say he was caught with a loaded gun in Lynn on Saturday, troopers said.

Members of the Massachusetts State Police Community Action Team were patrolling the Lynnway around 11 p.m. when they spotted an Acura sedan travelling without headlights or taillights, according to a release issued by the department. Upon stopping the vehicle, troopers found four occupants inside under the age of 21 and a bottle of liquor on the floor of the passenger side.

All were asked to step out of the vehicle while officers conducted a search.

The 17-year-old boy, whose name was not released, was placed into custody when officers found a loaded 9mm Smith & Wesson handgun with an unreadable serial number.

The teen admitted ownership of the gun, despite not having a license to carry, and claimed he found it by a pond.

He was ordered held on $75,000 bail until his arraignment Monday in Lynn Juvenile Court.

He is facing several charges including possession of a large-capacity firearm, possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number, and underage possession of liquor.

