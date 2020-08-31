Teen fishing with family drowns after falling into water

JAMESTOWN, R.I. (AP) — A 14-year-old boy fishing with his father and brother drowned over the weekend after slipping on the rocks and falling into the ocean at a Rhode Island park, state officials say.

Daniel Carrascoza, of Providence, was at Beavertail State Park in Jamestown when he slipped into the water shortly after 6 p.m. Sunday, according to a statement from the state Department of Environmental Management.

The boy’s father and two good Samaritans pulled the boy from the surf and started life-saving measures until the Jamestown Fire Department EMS arrived on the scene.

The boy was taken to to Newport Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

