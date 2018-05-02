Teen gets accepted to 113 colleges, earns $4.5 million in scholarships

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WHDH) — A high school senior in North Carolina proved that hard work does pay off.

According to WFMY, 17-year-old Jasmine Harrison has been accepted into 113 colleges and universities, and was awarded more than $4.5 million in merit-based scholarships.

Harrison is expected to graduate high school on May 24 with an expected 4.0 GPA.

The teen only paid $135 to apply to the colleges, and utilized the Common Application, the Common Black College Application and College Foundation of North Carolina College Application Week to apply to multiple schools at once.

“On those late nights when I was filling out those applications with my mom and we just felt like we cannot do this, we just ended up singing gospel songs together to get through the night,” Harrison said. “When I got the first couple in the mail, I was like, ‘Okay, this is really happening.’ I didn’t really think I’d be able to do that by myself.”

Harrison was awarded full rides to three schools: Ed Waters College, Mississippi Valley State University and Bennett College.

She said she plans on attending Bennett College and major in Biology. Harrison says she wants to become a neonatal intensive care unit nurse.

