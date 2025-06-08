PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WHDH) - A 15-year-old girl has died and three other people have been rushed to the hospital with serious injuries following a partial building collapse during a graduation party at the Portuguese American Citizens Club in Portsmouth, Rhode Island on Saturday evening.

Crews responding to a reported collapse with people trapped under the front stairwell around 5:30 p.m. found the injured, including two 17-year-old girls and a 49-year-old woman, according to Assistant Fire Chief Howie Tighe.

Gov. Dan McKee posted about the incident on social media, saying his office is “closely monitoring the situation.”

“Our thoughts are with the loved ones of the young victim whose life was tragically cut short, and to those injured in this devastating incident. We stand in with the community as they navigate this difficult time,” he said in a statement.

Police say 75 people were in the building at the time.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

