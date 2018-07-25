Teen girl helps police nab Douglas break-in suspects

DOUGLAS, MASS. (WHDH) - A quick-thinking teen is being credited with helping police nab a pair of would-be robbers as they tried to break into her house Wednesday in Douglas, officials said.

Officers responded to a 911 call from a 15-year-old girl stating she was home alone and two men were breaking into her house about 1:12 p.m., according to a press release issued Wednesday by the Douglas Police Department.

Police say the girl locked herself in a room and provided responding officers with information about the men as they attempted to gain entry through a back door with a pry bar.

When officers arrived, they removed the keys from a car parked in the driveway, went around to the back of the house, and confronted the two men in the kitchen, police said.

When police ordered the men to the ground, they allegedly ran out of the house and attempted to leave in the vehicle at the end of the driveway but realized the keys were gone and they couldn’t escape.

Mateusz Dymon, 28, of Webster, and Joseph Walsh, 60, of Leominster, were charged with breaking and entering, larceny, malicious destruction of property, and possession of burglarious tools.

