BOSTON (WHDH) - State police are investigating a shooting that left a teenage girl injured in a Boston park late Thursday night.

Troopers responding to a reported shooting in the area of Albert and Prentiss streets in Southwest Corridor Park just before 11:30 p.m. found a female teenager suffering from injuries that are believed to be non-life-threatening, according to state police.

She was transported to Boston Medical Center for treatment.

An investigation remains ongoing.

