BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a teen girl was struck and injured by a vehicle in Braintree early Sunday morning.

Police say the girl was struck on Washington Street around 1:30 a.m. and was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The driver that struck her remained at the scene.

No additional information was immediately available.

