SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (WHDH) — A California teen who stumbled upon a purse containing $10,000 is being hailed for being a good Samaritan after he turned it over to authorities.

Rhami Zeini, 16, was on his way home from school when he found a black purse in the middle of the road.

He pulled over and looked for some type of identification so he could return the bag to its rightful owner but instead, he found the large sum of cash.

Zeini consulted with his parents and then brought the precious cargo to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

“To me, I figured this is the right thing to do if I take it and find who’s purse it was because if the roles were reversed and I lost something with a significant sum of money I know I would want it back for sure,” he said. “I feel if everyone did the right thing the world would be a better place,” he said.

The woman rewarded Zeini with $100 for his good deed.

