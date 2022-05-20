BOSTON (WHDH) - A 17-year-old student was held without bail after bringing a gun to Charlestown High School, pending a June 1 dangerousness hearing.

The student is charged with illegal possession of a firearm not at work or home and illegal possession of ammunition.

Students will also have to once again have to walk through metal detectors at Charlestown High School.

The added security comes a day after police found two guns in the school, leading to the arrests of the 17-year-old and a 13-year-old student.

“It is unfathomable,” said Boston Mayor Michelle Wu of the incident. “We can not make it such that our young people make decisions like this that are dangerous for themselves, dangerous for the community.”

Wu said that the detectors were initially removed to help crowd control in the school entryway. The principal moved to reinstall the metal detectors after conversations with community members.

The school was briefly placed on lockdown Thursday as police swept the building.

“We never expected this to happen so it’s kind of surprising and scary,” one student told 7News.

Wu said the “close-knit” community in Charlestown was “devastated and shocked” by the incident.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)