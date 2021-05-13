TOMS RIVER, N.J. (WHDH) — A teenager was rushed to the hospital after being impaled by a javelin near the track-and-field training area of a high school in Toms River, New Jersey on Tuesday.

Emergency crews responding to Donovan Catholic High School found a 16-year-old Pine Beach boy with a javelin impaled several inches into his right thigh, Toms River police told NJ.com.

Authorities added that the victim was conscious and there was no visible bleeding.

The javelin was cut to allow for the safe transport of the teen to Jersey Shore Medical Center.

The extent of his injuries has not been released.

